Un frame del film “Musical Tales of the Venetian Jewish Ghetto” – courtesy © 2022 Hershey Felder

– In the short period of time that separates the Jewish Pesach – which this year was celebrated on April 5 – and the Christian Easter – whose anniversary in 2023 fell four days after Sunday April 9 – we also find the ancient and inextinguishable relationship between brothers which is at the origins of the two western monotheistic religions. Common roots and liminal differences that make these days even more special, either one of liberation or of resurrection, in any case of spring-like rebirth for the world north of the equator and which are well expressed in the first of the places of today’s society which sees tourism as one of its modern, consumerist rites of passage.

Is exactly Venezia – new Mecca of globalism that has transformed the Serenissima into a large open-air museum today visited by millions of hit-and-run tourists who love selfies more than art exhibitions, but also by refined intellectual and cultural elites who hide among the windy calli of the floating city – it is that place where it is worth traveling ‘with history’, finding in knowledge that origin of everything which is the very essence of the very idea of ​​meeting elsewhere to discover oneself.

A theme that Hershey Felder knows well. The Canadian musician, playwright, author and actor who has enchanted and enchants with his one-man show dedicated to the great geniuses of the ‘fourth art’ millions of spectators in American theaters (and not only) and who today has chosen Italy as his new homeland, offers us an excellent example in his recent film Musical Tales of the Venetian Jewish Ghetto visible production on-demand on the Hershey Felder Presents platform and which brings together, in a sort of personal but at the same time spiritual, mystical, musical and romantic travel diary, the rediscovery of one of those destinations that is still worth telling today, and therefore discovering, in the crowded Venetian lagoon.

Naturally there are gondolas and palaces but Felder’s story in this 85-minute film is truly a guide that will amaze the most cynical and shrewd of spectators accustomed to art cinema. Because this is a story that is really worth knowing. Not only to understand how the Ghetto of Venice originated in 1516 but above all to understand the essential relationship that a people who could not live elsewhere (and who found refuge in Venice and were one of the most powerful engines of its mercantile soul and harbinger of a triumph that should not only be remembered for having defeated the Turks at Lepanto, but which he gave and continues to give so much art and culture to the whole world) he had and still has today with this impossible city suspended on stilts. A very Venetian and at the same time nomadic narration, as also recalled by the context of the feast of the Shavuot where one of those incredible dinners that Hershey Felder puts on the table for his equally astonishing guests is celebrated and where the music, played by ensemble like that of the Klezmerata Fiorentina or by the Israeli cellist Amit Peledand the stories told and sung by actresses and writers such as Eleanor Reiss e Tovah Feldshuh they evoke memories, emotions, personal memories and discoveries that go beyond reality to land suspended in the space of the imaginary and the unimaginable. Thus tragedies and laughter, music and wine, beauty and horror, mix and offer a true and sincere refreshment to the soul of the viewer who is admirably drawn by Felder in this incredible documentary to see, listen to and enjoy in an evening alone or in company together with Hershey’s wonderful friends and which allows you to learn, understand something more about these human events, this humanity so beautiful and imperfect. Art therefore, different, maybe not figurative like the one that art lovers of ARTE.it they are used to frequenting but certainly an unmissable opportunity to discover an unknown and so little-told corner of the most photographed city in the world.

The telling of these stories of the Jewish ghetto of Venice naturally also enjoys the presence of some excellent ones local guidefirst of all the father-son duo who are staged here by Francesco Da Mosto (the Venetian aristocrat who found his fortune in London with the BBC documentary series “Francesco’s Stories”) and the bright curly-haired child Vittoriobut also by two refined intellectuals such as Shawl Bassey and by the president of the Venetian Jewish community Dario Calimani who, together with the other guests and directed by a very inspired Felder, lead the story to lightly but with no small depth touch on the events of this community in Venice.

And how do you remember Dario Calimani in Felder’s film “People should come to Venice and the Ghetto not only as tourists to buy or sell – but they should come to understand: because understanding and exchanging ideas and culture is the only way to live in peace”.

Musical Tales of the Venetian Jewish Ghetto

A film written and directed by Hershey Felder with Tovah Feldshuh, Eleanor Reissa, Amit Peled, Paola Vojnovic, Francesco Da Mosto, Vittorio Da Mosto, Dario Caimani, David Landau, Shaul Bassi, Igor Polesitsky, Riccardo Crocilla, Francesco Furlanich, Riccardo Donati, Jack Markell, Carla Markell.

Exclusively on the platform Hershey Felder Presents.

