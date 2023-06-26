Home » Discrepancies in the case of the polygraph
Discrepancies in the case of the polygraph

Colonel Carlos Feria, head of the Casa de Nariño Military House, appeared before the Attorney General’s Office to offer his version of the scandal related to the polygraph test carried out on officials after the alleged robbery of Laura Sarabia, former head of cabinet. In his testimony, Feria assured that it was the late Colonel Óscar Dávila who ordered the use of this system in order to clarify the facts.

In the statement delivered by Colonel Feria to the Prosecutor’s Office, he stated that the robbery of Laura Sarabia’s residence occurred during a council of ministers in Villa de Leyva, Boyacá. This version coincides with the statement by Commander Augusto Gómez, head of the Polygraph Office, and Mayor Jhon Alexander Sacristán, who delivered the results directly to Colonel Óscar Dávila.

However, the internal investigation of the Presidency of the Republic concluded that the person responsible for the polygraph tests was Colonel Carlos Feria, of the Headquarters for Presidential Protection, and not Colonel Dávila, as he told the Prosecutor’s Office.

It should be noted that Colonel Óscar Dávila committed suicide on June 9, in front of his residence. This unfortunate event occurred a few days after the theft of money, the use of polygraphs, and the interception of telephone communications from former employees of the chief of staff were reported.

After an exhaustive investigation, which included the last minutes of his life, of the officer and forensic evidence, including gunpowder, ballistics and blood analysis, the Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that the head of protection for President Gustavo Petro committed suicide.

Meanwhile, the prosecuting entity is advancing with the investigation in order to clarify the facts and determine the corresponding responsibilities in this case.

