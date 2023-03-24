TUC current

events

Under the leadership of the Collaborative Research Center “Hybrid Societies” at Chemnitz University of Technology, 130 international scientists discussed specific requirements for the interaction between humans and machines

From March 14th to 17th, 2023, the first international conference on hybrid societies of the Collaborative Research Center (SFB) “Hybrid Societies“ at the Technical University of Chemnitz. The event in the central lecture hall building focused in particular on questions about the “rules of the game” of interaction between people and digital, embodied technologies in everyday life.

Prof. Dr. Bertolt Meyer, spokesman for the SFB and holder of the professorship for industrial, organizational and business psychology at Chemnitz University of Technology, opened the symposium: “During the course of this, for us, the first large and international conference in person, we exchanged views above all on how people deal with smoothly coordinate robots and other autonomous technologies in public space,” says Meyer. “We were able to integrate two hybrid symposiums on autonomous driving into the on-site conference – each with several contributions from colleagues from Japan,” Meyer continued. Because autonomous driving as a precedent for hybrid societies is one of the main research areas of the CRC.

“In this context, we were concerned with how technology must be designed so that it meets the requirements for spontaneous encounters and what framework conditions we need as a society,” says Meyer. The conference not only addressed the main goals of the SFB, but also highly topical issues – especially with regard to the organization of responsibility and accountability in the interaction with autonomous technologies in public space.

Technology closely aligned with people’s needs, expectations and abilities

The highlight of the program were the keynotes by Dr. Matthew Johnson (Florida Institute For Human & Machine Cognition), Prof. Tal Oron-Gilad (Ben-Gurion University of the Negev) and Prof. Gustav Markkula (University of Leeds). The three impulses were dedicated to the cooperation between man and machine and argued from different perspectives for orienting the design of technology closely to the needs, expectations and abilities of humans. With the insights it offered into current studies, the conference proved to be the ideal platform for mediating basic research and technology development – another important aspect of the CRC.

High-quality interdisciplinary program

“A unique selling point of the Collaborative Research Center Hybrid Societies is its broad interdisciplinarity – all eight faculties and a total of 18 disciplines are involved,” says Prof. Dr. Olfa Kanoun, holder of the professorship for measurement and sensor technology at Chemnitz University of Technology and co-spokeswoman of the CRC. “The conference expanded this interdisciplinarity once again. We deliberately allowed all lectures to take place in plenary sessions in order to give all participants the opportunity to attend every lecture,” adds Kanoun.

The fact that this concept worked was clearly observed during the breaks, during which lively discussions took place – additionally supported by project posters and robots from the laboratories of the Collaborative Research Center presented in the foyer of the central lecture hall building.

Two Best Paper Awards presented – support for young scientists

During the conference, the SFB for the promotion of young scientists also presented two Best Paper Awards among 43 submissions. An award went to Guiseppe Sanseverino, Dominik Krumm, Rajarajan Ramalingame, Chintan Malani, Rim Barioul, Prof. Dr. Olfa Kanoun and Prof. Dr. Stephan Odenwald from the SFB circle for their paper entitled “Understanding the Capabilities of FMG and EMG Sensors in Recognizing Basic Gesture Components”.

The second award was given to Martin Loidl, Christian Werner, Elisabeth Füssl, Florian Kratchochwil and Bernd Resch for their submission “A mixed methods approach for capturing interactions of cyclists with mobility space”, who are researching at institutions outside the SFB.

A jury consisting of Prof. Dr. Alexandra Bendixen, Chair of Structure and Function of Cognitive Systems, Prof. Dr. Guido Brunnett, Chair of Graphic Data Processing and Visualization, Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Einhäuser-Treyer, Professor of Physics: Physics of Cognitive Processes, Prof. Dr. Fred Hamker, Chair of Artificial Intelligence, Prof. Dr. Stephan Odenwald, holder of the professorship for sports equipment technology and Prof. Dr. Anja Strobel, Professor of Personality Psychology and Diagnostics. All jury participants have their professorships at the TU Chemnitz.

dr Nadine Rauh, scientific coordinator at the CRC and head of the on-site organization team, was satisfied at the end of the conference: “We have put together a diverse program. The fact that this has become a well-rounded thing not only makes us proud, but also makes us want more.”

Two pre-conference workshops, which were primarily aimed at young scientists, also ensured diversity this year. “The contacts that were made there during the conference are an important enrichment for the further work of the entire research network at Chemnitz University of Technology and set the course for future meetings of this kind – because after the conference is before the conference,” says Meyer .

(Autor: Ingmar Rothe)

23.03.2023

