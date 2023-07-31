Home » Discussion about special funds for housing construction in Hamburg | > – News
News

by admin
Status: 07/31/2023 06:38 a.m

How can housing construction get going again despite high interest rates and prices? The German Tenants’ Association has been demanding a federal special fund of 50 billion euros for months. Such a special fund is also being discussed in Hamburg – the Association of the North German Housing Industry thinks this idea is basically a good one.

A special fund for housing construction – that would remain in place even if the city budget ran out of money. Schleswig-Holstein is a model for such a large fortune of one or two billion euros – it has been there for a long time, according to the director of the Association of the North German Housing Industry, Andreas Breitner.

Permanent subsidies for housing construction

“In Hamburg it’s not so much about more money for housing construction, but about the fact that the subsidies are there permanently – and don’t fall victim to cutbacks at some point,” says Breitner.

Housing construction is faltering

Hamburg’s Finance Senator Andreas Dressel (SPD), on the other hand, sees the federal government as having an obligation. He urgently needs to provide more money for housing. The city is already supporting him with a record amount, says Dressel. On the other hand, he does not comment on the idea of ​​a special fund in Hamburg. Housing construction is faltering everywhere – people have been looking for a way out for months.

