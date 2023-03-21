Home News Discussion draft for a Minimum Taxation Directive Implementation Act (BMF)
News

by admin
Online message – Monday 03/20/2023

The BMF has published the discussion draft of a law for the implementation of the directive to ensure global minimum taxation for multinational corporate groups and large domestic groups in the Union (Minimum Taxation Directive Implementation Act – MinBestRL-UmsG).

background: Objective of the draft law (processing status 4:28 p.m.) is the implementation of central elements of the international agreements on Pillar 2 of the so-called two-pillar solution. The subsequent taxation regulations contained therein are intended to ensure effective global minimum taxation, counteract harmful tax competition and aggressive tax structuring and thus contribute to promoting tax justice and equal competition.

The discussion draft contains in implementation of the Council Directive (EU) 2022/2523 v. on ensuring a global minimum taxation for multinational enterprise groups and large domestic groups in the Union, OJ L 328 v.
page 1, corrected in OJ L 13 of p. 9 (minimum taxation directive – MinBestRL), all necessary elements for the application of the subsequent taxation regulations from the in a newly introduced minimum tax law (MinStG).

Source: BMF Online

