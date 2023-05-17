Discussion of the electoral reform advances in the Senate

In an extensive day and with a broad debate on the articles, the plenary of the Senate of the Republic advances in the approval of the statutory bill that reforms the Electoral Code, an initiative that presents aspects that modernize the technical and operational structure of the electoral system, mainly on the technological issue in Colombian legislation.

One of the speaker coordinators, Senator Germán Blanco Álvarez, Conservative Partyafter resorting to historical events of what has been the electoral system in Colombia, urged his colleagues to move forward with the project so that it can continue its process in the House of Representatives.

the congressman White Alvarez, He argued that the project was presented with 375 articles, but it has been reduced according to what was approved in the first commission of the corporation. Electoral legislation has not been updated for 30 years, which is why he clarified the urgent need to move forward with the initiative that was presented by the Registry and the congressional benches.

In this sense, the conservative senator states that the electoral code has not been modified for three decades and therefore insists that the system must be updated mainly due to the advancement of technology for the development of democracy.

The plenary defeated the article that has to do with the registration and vigorously debate electronic voting, after approving the block of articles that did not generate discussion and endorsed propositions.