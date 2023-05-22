Home » Discussion on support for the “fighter jet coalition” for Ukraine
Discussion on support for the "fighter jet coalition" for Ukraine

Discussion on support for the "fighter jet coalition" for Ukraine

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, Chairwoman of the Defense Committee in the Bundestag (archive photo). (picture alliance / dpa / Michael Kappeler)

As possible examples, the FDP politician named the provision of airfields or help with basic training. The CDU defense politician Kiesewetter said Germany could contribute with armament, ammunition and radar sensors and provide aerial refueling. In the newspaper “Die Welt”, the Greens’ defense politician Brugger called on the federal government to examine sensible options for support. Left leader Schirdewan fundamentally rejects training Ukrainian pilots on American-made fighter jets. In the current situation, this does not help Ukraine to quickly end Russia’s criminal war.

Chancellor Scholz recently emphasized that Germany has no F16 fighter jets and is therefore concentrating on air defense, armored vehicles and artillery.

Listen here Interview from the Deutschlandfunk program with Ulrich Lechte, the foreign policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group. You can also find here a transcript of the Dlf interview with Mr. Lechte.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on May 22, 2023.

