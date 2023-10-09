Discussion on the Impact of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Speech on Zhejiang’s Commerce Development

The Municipal Commerce Bureau recently held a theoretical study center group (enlarged) meeting to discuss the important speech made by General Secretary Xi Jinping during his inspection in Zhejiang. The meeting was attended by leading cadres at the bureau and division level and above, as well as middle-level cadres and above.

During the meeting, members of the bureau team shared their learning experiences and thoughts based on their previous study and actual work. They emphasized the need to deeply understand General Secretary Xi Jinping’s deep love for Zhejiang and to grasp the essence of his speech. The participants expressed their commitment to aligning their thoughts and actions with the goal of promoting the steady and long-term development of business work, as well as striving to enhance high-quality opening up to the outside world.

The meeting recognized the high-level and inspiring spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech in Zhejiang, which provides a roadmap for achieving Chinese-style modernization in the province and continuing the efforts to deepen reform and expand opening up. The meeting emphasized the following key points:

Firstly, the study and implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech should be prioritized as the current primary political task. The Party Committee of the bureau will take the lead, and all team members will set a good example in various forms of learning, such as central group study, conferences, on-site teaching, and investigation and research.

Secondly, the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions should be incorporated into the overall planning for next year’s work. This includes advancing the open economy, promoting innovation, stabilizing and improving economic indicators, and prioritizing the well-being of the people.

Lastly, the meeting emphasized the importance of building a strong team with a proactive and diligent outlook. By understanding General Secretary Xi Jinping’s sentiments and caring for the people, the bureau’s team aims to lead by example and boost morale.

Overall, the meeting highlighted the significance of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech and its implications for the development of Zhejiang. It stressed the need for comprehensive understanding, effective implementation, and the building of a strong team to achieve the goals set forth by the General Secretary. This meeting will serve as a starting point for the bureau’s continued efforts in promoting economic progress and opening up in the region.

