Discussion: What does Chocó taste like?

Today, June 20, the discussion on the traditional cuisine of Chocó, the problems of cassava and corn crops and the patrimonial safeguard of the culinary system, which in addition to nourishing the body, evokes memories and stories that feed the soul, is being held.

Ibercocinas fund

What does Chocó taste like?

June 20th. Bank of the Republic, Auditorium. 3 p.m.

Talkers:

Traditional cook: Zita Copete de Peña

Chef Miguel Ángel Abadia

Cultural entrepreneur: Diana Mosquera

Biologist: Enrique Renteria

