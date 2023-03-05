During the life cycle, the human being goes through different stages that are directly linked to the decisions of each individual.

Components like lifestyle, risk factors, and environment in which it develops directly defines its future and even more so that of its health.

But unlike men, women have their own condition that is given by the characteristics of their organism, which in themselves imply substantial differences throughout life.

From adolescence to old age, women present physical and physiological changes, which are associated with the hormonal and psychomotor developmentrequiring special monitoring by a specialist who can minimize the generation of risk factors that directly affect their health.

In commemoration of the international celebration of Women’s Day, Dr. Jeimy Celis, a specialist doctor from Nueva EPS, delivers details of the characteristics of the female gender in three vital moments of his life.

Adolescence

According to the World Health Organization, Adolescence occurs between the ages of 10 and 19.dividing into two important phases: women who are in full transformation from girl to woman where the first hormonal changes arrive and with them the physical ones.

appears the menarche (first menstruation) and it is time to consult the doctor so that, together with his family, he can accompany this first cycle.

In the second, which is known as late adolescence, the woman reaffirms her sense of independence, evidencing her physical, emotional and bodily growth.

Among the main diseases that occur during this life cycle, they are directly related to the biological component such as anorexia, bulimia and overweightwhose implications not only depend on physiological changes, but also on the social.

Adulthood

From the age of 20 to 60, the woman goes through a stage that is full of energy and performance. The body is at the maximum of its vital capacity and it is where women commonly contemplate pregnancy as a life option.

It is important to highlight that at this stage, the woman reaches maturity at all levels, both physical and psychological.

This is how, under normal conditions, he manages to harmonize family life with work, however, it is common for women to be exposed to risk factors that lead to alterations in their physical and mental healthsuch as stress, poor eating habits and lack of physical activity.

During adulthood, the most common pathologies at this stage have to do with the onset of late adulthood:

Arterial hypertension, disorders of the thyroid gland, breast cancer and migraine. In the case of NUEVA EPS, breast cancer is considered one of the main pathologies in the female population.

third age

Beginning at age 60 and until death. This stage is characterized by a marked decline in physical and mental functions; Some chronic and progressive pathologies usually appear, mainly in those cases where bad lifestyle habits such as a sedentary lifestyle, poor diet and the consumption of alcohol and tobacco have been led.

At this stage, and according to the existing medical follow-up, it can develop pathologies of a chronic nature and clinical complications acquired in adulthood.

Finally, the appearance of other diseases typical of this stage are: senile dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, osteoporosis, which require a strict follow-up of health professionals, according to each case.

