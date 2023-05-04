Dishonourable!..

While reading the article of my dear friend Emin Çölaşan in yesterday’s SÖZCÜ, I thought to myself, “Alas, now he will suffer a terrible social media attack!” I spent it. Because Emin criticized Sinan Oğan and especially Muharrem İnce’s candidacy for the presidency, claiming that “the votes they both get will benefit President Tayyip Erdoğan”. While talking about İnce, he said, “The aim is to do whatever it takes to get Recep Tayyip re-elected to that office”. […]

