Disintegration of Gran Colombia

La Gran Colombia was the name given later as Republic, to the territories of the old viceroyalty of New Granada that had been formed by the Spanish crown since 1717 (Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador and Panama), to separate it from the Viceroyalty of Peru that had emerged in 1542, two forms of territorial ordering given by the Spanish monarchy to dominate us after the Conquest was consolidated in South America; the first and the second already advanced the Colony with the institutions that integrated it. After 50 years of plunder, subjugation and extermination during the Conquest, and 260 years of colonial imposition. The independence war was carried out in three phases within the center of New Granada: 1) from 1810 to 1816, 2) from 1816 to 1819 and 3) for Simón Bolívar’s project from 1819 to 1824 (liberating Ecuador and to Peru.

Simón Bolívar, after the Battle of Boyacá, was ratified as president of the nascent State in the Congress of Angostura held in December 1819, a State in perspective of formation because the liberation of Venezuela (battle of Carabobo, 1821) and Ecuador (battle of Carabobo, 1821) and Ecuador (battle of of Pichincha, 1822). Since January of the same year, in that town of Angostura, he had been conferred a similar title without having achieved the key victory to make the lands of the Viceroyalty independent. Once the victory was obtained and before traveling south, Bolívar appointed FPSantander as Vice President, and JA: Páez as Military Chief of Venezuela.

The Libertador Bolívar was president of Peru for 5 years and founded Bolivia in 1826, in the Peruvian region of Alto Huallaga. After those 5 years without returning, Bolívar observed a double distancing and the lack of reconciliation of personal interests, the ambitions or desire for escalation, for promotion of two friends (Francisco de Paula Santander and José Antonio Páez), allies of Simón Bolívar in the The war of independence can be traced to the disintegration of a political-social-military project that the three of them had built, of course, supported by patriots, criollos, fighters, local leaders and the crowds that supported them: Browns, mestizos, mulattoes, peasants, quadroons, slaves, indigenous people, etc.

Disintegration or dissolution caused by the fight between political-military leaders who did not understand the importance of remaining integrated. Bolívar, when he returned in November 1826, brought the proposal to add to Greater Colombia, the territories of Peru and Bolivia, everything would be done applying the same Constitution that he had written for Bolivia and already approved for Peru; It was about reforming the Cúcuta Constitution of 1821, for this he promoted the Ocaña Convention, bringing forward the constituent process of 1828, but disagreements surfaced and the opposition hardened.

The cliques of sycophants, supporters, rising politicians, ambitious Creoles, surrounded the two characters, to insinuate the separation of Colombia and on the other side, of Venezuela, detaching themselves from the great country conceived by Bolívar. Future results prove it, Páez was president of Venezuela three times, and Santander returned to the country in 1831 after exile for treason (accused of instigating the assassination attempt on the September night), and was president again between 1832 and 1836, pretending to leave a Santanderist successor installed: José María Obando. This encouraged two successive wars to overthrow the victor, José Ignacio De Márquez: The War of Los Conventos (1839) and the War of the Supremes (1840 / 1841).

Gerhard Masur, a German researcher, whom I consider the best biographer of Bolívar, expressed that at the end of La Colonia the only factory production was that of textiles, the rest were workshop manufactures produced by artisans. Textiles protected with the prohibition that the Spanish Crown made to compete with France and England. After the beginning of the time of the Republic, imports were opened. Meanwhile agriculture suffered from lack of roads and means of transportation. The three regions (Venezuela, Colombia and Ecuador) had lived without economic and intellectual exchanges for almost 300 years, therefore, each political unit of the colonial administration felt independent and self-sufficient.

