Home » Dismantle Criminal Network of Child Sexual Exploitation at the Borders of Panama
News

Dismantle Criminal Network of Child Sexual Exploitation at the Borders of Panama

by admin
Dismantle Criminal Network of Child Sexual Exploitation at the Borders of Panama

The Panamanian authorities have carried out a major operation to dismantle a criminal network dedicated to the sexual exploitation of minors on the northern and southern borders of Panama. This operation, called “Operation Triplets”, has resulted in the rescue of six infants and the arrest of ten people involved in these crimes.

Among the detainees is the mother of one of the victims, who offered sexual encounters with her own daughters in exchange for sums of money between 50 and 100 dollars. A “sergeant” from the National Border Service (Senafront) was also arrested for paying to have sexual access to minors.

The areas affected by this criminal network were the provinces of Chiriquí and Darién, located on the border with Costa Rica and Colombia, respectively. Thanks to the joint efforts of the National Police, Senafront and the Panamanian Prosecutor’s Office, this dangerous group has been dismantled and the victims of sexual exploitation have been rescued.

It is worrying that, until June of last year, 3,075 complaints were registered for crimes against sexual freedom and integrity in Panama, and 223 of them corresponded to cases of corruption of minors, commercial sexual exploitation and other behaviors related to the exploitation of minors. The province of Panama, followed by Chiriquí and Bocas del Toro, were the areas with the most complaints, according to official figures.

The 7% increase in complaints during the year 2022, compared to the previous year, is an alarming sign that much remains to be done to combat this terrible problem. It is crucial that the authorities continue working to protect minors and eradicate any form of sexual exploitation of boys and girls in the country.

See also  Four members of a family were found dead in Engativá

Panamanian society must unite to raise awareness about the seriousness of this crime and collaborate with the authorities to report any suspicious activity that puts the integrity of minors at risk. Only through joint and determined action can a safe environment for children be guaranteed and those who perpetrate these heinous crimes punished.

You may also like

Zhao Leji Presides Over 8th Chairman’s Meeting and...

towards request of national state of emergency –...

Blueberry and arugula salad recipe

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramírez in Critical Condition...

Municipality of Naples – Extraction, in IT mode,...

14 houses and 3 barns turned to ashes...

Farewell to the iconic blue bird

CCP Military in Turmoil: Major Adjustments and Purges...

Individual evaluation as a human resource management tool

This July 28 is the deadline to pay...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy