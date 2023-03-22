Home News Dismantle network of scammers and extortionists in Chalatenango – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
Today, the FGR together with the PNC issued 19 arrest warrants against individuals accused of fraud, extortion, theft by computer means, among others, committed in Chalatenango.

According to the investigations, in one of the fraud cases, the subjects operated through social networks and posed as foreigners offering packages that the victims would be able to receive by paying $500 and while they obtained bank transfers, the scammers asked for $1,200 more and They threatened the victims that if they did not pay, they could go to jail for money laundering.

The Prosecutor’s Office pointed out that the amounts of the scams amount to $3,500, likewise, they detailed that members of the MS-13 are responsible for the extortion cases, who demanded large sums of money from their victims so as not to threaten their lives.

Also in another case, they demanded $200 a month from the victim so that she could work in the zone, a quota that she paid from January to March 2022.

In another case, the gang members arrived at the victim’s house, carrying firearms, handed him a manuscript in which they demanded that he had to pay $8,000 dollars in rent monthly.

The amounts of extortion amount to $8,600.00 dollars.

These gang members belong to the Fulton program of the MS and thanks to the tools granted by the Exception Regime they are already imprisoned in different penal centers in the country, where they will be notified of the new crimes attributed to them.

