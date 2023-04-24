Home » Dismantled criminal gang dedicated to kidnapping and extorting money from hotels in Cali
Dismantled criminal gang dedicated to kidnapping and extorting money from hotels in Cali

Dismantled criminal gang dedicated to kidnapping and extorting money from hotels in Cali

A very positive operation with significant captures was held by the Gaula in the Bochalema neighborhood, located in commune 22 of Santiago de Cali.

Five people, four by court order and one in flagrante, who would belong to a criminal structure dedicated to kidnapping for extortion and retention of victims in hotel rooms in Cali, they were captured by the Gaula.

The Unified Action Group for Personal Liberty and Anti-extortion (Gaula) of the Cali Metropolitan Police, in this operation to the south of the city, managed to arrest alias ‘BWS’, the presumed leader of this structure.

This apprehension is given by means of a judicial order, for being accused of kidnapping, with the purpose of extort the relatives of the victimsin exchange for his release.

The captured were left at the disposal of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation and a Judge of Control of Guarantees imposed on them intramural securing measure at five for kidnapping and extortion.

