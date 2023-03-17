Home News Dismantled gang that illegally felled trees in Cali
Dismantled gang that illegally felled trees in Cali

An illegal tree felling gang was dismantled in Cali thanks to the inspection, surveillance and control actions of the Flora Management team carried out in Cali the capital of the Valley.

This gang was caught in flagrante delicto cutting down an individual tree over 20 meters high located in the Pacará neighborhood, commune 2 in the north of the city.

Since 2022, these illegal crews have been carrying out this adulteration of logging permits to try to confuse the authorities and carry out illegal logging.

Given this, the Administrative Department of Environmental Management (DAGMA) activated its Flora Management, Procedures and Environmental Emergencies teams.

“We are concerned that they continue with this system of adulteration of documents, making indiscriminate felling without permission and affecting the tree mass of the city,” said Miguel Fernando Vásquez, leader of the Flora Group.

The official explained that the controls and protection actions, carried out with the support of the Metropolitan Police and the District Security and Justice Secretariat, seek to arrive with all the elements that the law allows to stop this environmental crime and to the people who carry out or pay by illegal and indiscriminate logging.

Adding a series of controls that allow validating the veracity of the forest exploitation permits, under the premise of responding in a timely manner to any doubt about tree interventions that are being developed.

The DAGMA professionals who dealt with the case of the Pacará neighborhood delivered a technical report of the inspection visit to the Legal Group of the district environmental authority, input with which the sanctioning process began for the possible offender.

Any concern or doubt about a forest intervention can be reported to the DAGMA environmental emergency WhatsApp line 350 583 45 64, or to lines 123 and 316 893 19 97 of the Environmental Police.

