Home News Dismantled illegal warehouse of the Clan del Golfo in Puerto Gaitán – news
News

Dismantled illegal warehouse of the Clan del Golfo in Puerto Gaitán – news

by admin
Dismantled illegal warehouse of the Clan del Golfo in Puerto Gaitán – news

The Attorney General’s Office presented before a guarantee control judge three presumed members of the Arcesio Niño structure of the Farc dissidents, who would be involved in homicides and attacks against the civilian population in the eastern part of the country.

Two of the defendants, the brothers Junior Javier and John Ever Naranjo Téllez, would be responsible for the murder of three young people in a building in the village of Puerto Triunfo, in the El Oasis sector, in Puerto Gaitán (Meta). The bodies of the victims were found on December 13, 2022, with 39 impacts from firearms.

These two people are also attributed the burning of two inter-municipal public service buses, on November 9, 2022, in the rural area of ​​Puerto Gaitán. With this and other terrorist actions, apparently, they pressured merchants, transporters, and contractors to comply with the extortion quotas they imposed in the region.

For these facts, a prosecutor from the Specialized Directorate against Criminal Organizations charged them with the crimes of aggravated homicide, terrorism, aggravated conspiracy to commit a crime; and illegal carrying of firearms, accessories, parts or ammunition

The third accused belonging to the Arcesio Niño structure, identified as Luis Hernando Acevedo Galindo, alias El Enano, would have participated in an armed attack on a house in the village of Alto de Tillavá, in Puerto Gaitán, on July 2, 2022. In the criminal act killed a woman and her cousin was seriously injured.

Additionally, alias El Enano is accused of coordinating the logistics to supply the illegal group with food, weapons and other elements.

See also  What are the precautions for child vaccination? How to ensure safety and order? ——Observation of new crown vaccination for people aged 3 to 11 years

In this sense, the Prosecutor’s Office charged him with the crimes of homicide, conspiracy to commit an aggravated crime for the purpose of extortion; and illegal possession of firearms, accessories, parts or ammunition.

The three defendants did not accept charges. By order of a guarantee control judge, they must comply with a measure of custodial confinement in a prison.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

You may also like

Fecode will advance mobilization this February 28

Last days to register online for educational services...

Jail for five policemen, they charged for not...

The CCP once again mentioned boycotting Western constitutional...

Leyner – Chocó7días.com

The smog alert returns in Emilia-Romagna – Environment

Bogotá Mayor’s Office highlighted the results of the...

Minister Zangrillo in Novara for a lesson to...

The odyssey of wanting to get the American...

Accident in La Guajira left two dead

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy