Dismay at the death of Patricio Díaz Guevara

After noon this Wednesday, July 19, 2023, the news of the death of the sports journalist came out patrick diaz.

On social networks, colleagues and friends extended their notes of regret at the unfortunate news that mourns the Ecuador. However, the cause of his death has not been released, but it is known that it was something sudden.

I can’t believe it… shocked by the news of the death of “my compadre” Patricio Díaz Guevara. For several years we were partners in Teleamazonas. God have you in his bosom!!! pic.twitter.com/982t3Sljs0 — Roberto Omar Machado (@MachadoRobertoO) July 19, 2023

His talent and powerful storytelling voice earned him the nickname ‘football tenor‘. Her last transmission was made on the night of Tuesday, July 18. Patricio Diaz Guevara recounted the match South American Cup between Estudiantes de la Plata and Barcelona.

From the account of the round radio (96.9 FM, in Quito), shared the note of regret, »Peace And Resignation! Our most sincere condolences to the entire family of our colleague and historic sports journalist, Patricio Diaz Guevara. Always in our hearts, his unique voice will never fade,” the news outlet wrote.

PEACE AND RESIGNATION! 🕊️ Our most sincere condolences to the entire family of our colleague and historic sports journalist, Patricio Díaz Guevara. Always in our hearts, your unique voice will never fade.#LaRadioRedonda pic.twitter.com/ySnn9j9dw4 — The Round Radio (@LaRadioRedonda) July 19, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

