Dismissed from the police service: Commissioner candidate fails with a lawsuit – Rhineland – news

This case was about a 26-year-old who, according to the court, had posted racist files in a Whatsapp group of police students. Among other things, a picture of Hitler with the addition: “In German, please.” From the police’s point of view, his character is therefore not suitable for police service. The authorities had therefore released him. The man fought back, but to no avail.

The judge dismissed his lawsuit Tuesday morning. The reason: In the police service it is unacceptable that someone thoughtlessly sends around pictures of Hitler and downplays National Socialism. If he wasn’t aware of that, it was also a sign of weakness of character. The inspector candidate had tried to argue that in three years of practical training he had never attracted attention. However, this is a matter of course for civil servants, the judge emphasized.

Anti-Semitic files sent

The second case is before the court about a 21-year-old inspector candidate. He is said to have sent out anti-Semitic files when he was 17 years old. Below is a place name sign with the inscription “Jews are not served here”. He also does not want to accept his dismissal. The Düsseldorf Administrative Court also wants to make a decision in this case on Tuesday.

