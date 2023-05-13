Disney+ and Hulu soon together in a single app Da Benzinga Italia

© Reuters. Disney+ and Hulu soon together in one app



to gasoline – The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) has announced that it will integrate content from Hulu in its streaming platform Disney+ by the end of the calendar year.

What happened

Disney released its second-quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, and the CEO in that context Robert Iger said the company will make Hulu content available within Disney+ in the United States later this year.

“We will soon begin offering an app that embeds our Hulu content via Disney+,” he said.

Iger added that the company’s major streaming platforms, including Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+, they will remain autonomous options. However, the imminent entry of an app could offer more significant opportunities for advertisers and make it easier for consumers to access different content libraries.

“Why have to close one app and open another? So it becomes an experience in an app. We also think it will benefit consumers in general, reduce churn, be more attractive,” Iger said.

Because it is important

Disney’s decision to integrate Hulu content into Disney+ in the United States comes after the company announced significantly lower losses for its streaming business in the recent quarter.

However, for the first time for the service, Disney+ lost subscribers nationwide, The Wall Street Journal noted.

Iger returned to lead Walt Disney last year after that Bob Chapek he resigned from his position. Iger and Chapek’s relationship has always been heated, even more so after a New York Times article quoted Iger as saying Chapek needed his help during a turbulent time for the entertainment giant.

Read the article also in Benzinga Italia