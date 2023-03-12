If you have ever been to any of the theme parks in Disney all over the world, you’ll know it’s not cheap to get in.

For example in Disney World Floridaa one-day ticket for a single theme park of Disney World it’s $109 or more most days of the year.

However, this ticket for all visitors over the age of ten can cost $189 in high season.

Recently, a one-day entry for Disneyland California reached a staggering $244.

If you’re taking the whole family, it’s certainly a pretty expensive day out, especially with the cost of living crisis affecting much of the world right now.

Now, Bob IgerCEO of Disneyhas admitted that the company was too “aggressive” in many of its recent price increases.

For example, the price of a two-night stay at a themed hotel in Star Warswhich cost $20,000, and is reducing the number of dates it offers after fans objected to the price.

Speaking at the Morgan Stanley Conference on Technology, Media and Telecommunications, held on Thursday, March 9, Iger admitted that raising the prices of its theme parks had been a mistake.

“I have always believed that Disney It was a brand that had to be accessible,” he said. Iger.

“In our drive to increase profits, we may have been a bit too aggressive with some of our pricing.

“I think there is a way to continue to grow that business, but by being smarter about how we price to maintain that brand equity of accessibility.”

Disney has already extended the number of days that adult tickets will be sold at its California starting at the lowest price, $104.

Iger returned as CEO of Disney in November after originally retiring from the executive role in November 2021.

After all the turmoil, Iger has stated that it will “continue to listen to consumers”, before adding: “We will continue to adjust”.

And the theme parks have been one of the focuses of attention of Iger since he returned to be the boss of Disney.

“One of the things we had to do was improve the guest experience by reducing crowding,” he said.

It’s tempting to let more and more people in, but if visitor satisfaction levels drop because of crowding, that doesn’t work.”

“We have to find a way to reduce crowding and maintain profitability.”

After years of customer complaints, Disney in January addressed complaints about parking for those staying at hotels in Disney World.

Previously, Disney used to charge customers to leave their vehicles overnight, but the situation has changed.

