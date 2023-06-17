Home » Disney CFO resigns for health reasons Da Benzinga Italia
by admin
Disney CFO resigns due to health reasons

Benzinga – Christine McCarthy, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer of the Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), Christine McCarthywill step down from his role and take a medical leave, the company announced on Thursday.

During CNBC’s “Options Action” broadcast, Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said Disney was the third most active individual stock in the consumer discretionary sector on Thursday.

Khouw mentioned a buyer of 25,000 July 80 puts at an average price of 25 cents per contract.

Traders expect Disney shares to drop more than 14% by the July deadline.

The Veteran Kevin Lansberrya Disney executive, will serve as interim chief financial officer, effective July 1, the company said.

Price movement

Shares of Disney gained 0.5% to close at $92.94 on Thursday and fell 0.5% in the after-hours trading session.

