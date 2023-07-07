Disney + has removed the title two months after its release and subscribers riot: “No notice has been given”

Crater, a sci-fi branded Disney +, has been removed from the streaming platform without any warning. On Twitter, therefore, a small social revolt was unleashed.

Crater – Disney sci-fi, from the makers of Stranger Things – was to be the flagship title of the current television season, at least as regards the catalog offer Disney+. About two months after release – to be exact 48 days – the title is Instead disappeared from the catalogue, without any notice. A decision due to attempt to recoup the huge loss suffered on the streaming market – over $1 billion – but that led to a real one “revolution” on Twitter.

Crater – The film’s sudden cancellation sparked a small “social revolt”

According to what was reported by The Independent, Crater – costing 53.4 million dollars – would have proved a commercial failure, ending up in the list of products to be eliminated from the Disney + catalog. If a first round of cancellations had been widely publicized – the best known case is that of the original series WIllow e Pistolwhich have therefore become unobtainable – that of Crater instead it was not mentioned by the Studios. As mentioned, the decision then sparked a small social revoltfueled by numerous subscribers who ask for an explanation of what happened:

@DisneyPlus guys, can you let us know when you take down shows or movies? I was about to watch Crater this week. If I’d known it was going to go away I would have seen it last week. This is crazy. It seemed like a good story. What’s not good is that I can’t even find it on iTunes, so I guess I’ll never watch it. I feel sorry for those who created that content. I can’t even pay to watch it.

Wanted to see the new @DisneyPlus movie Crater but just found out it was canceled just a few weeks after its release. The more they cancel, the less reason there is to sign up, very frustrating.

Crater, therefore, fell victim to the decision of Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, who intends to recover at least 3 billion dollars by eliminating content from the streaming platform. Despite a captivating plot – a group of kids set off on a space journey in search of a spectacular crater -, and prominent names in the creative team and in the cast – including Mkenna Gracealready face of The Marvels, Annabelle 3 e Ghostubers: Legacy – the feature film did not achieve the desired results. At the moment, therefore, Crater – released on May 12 – has officially become untraceable.

Tried to rewatch the excellent Crater on @DisneyPlus only to find it’s been inexplicably deleted. It’s only been 3 weeks since I watched it. It’s like the pre-VCR era when missing a show meant it was gone, but at least then it was free. Why am I even paying for these services? 😠 — Trike (@Trike) July 2, 2023

@DisneyPlus wtf….Crater came out less than 2 months ago and it’s already gone, no notice. Enough of this crap. Release the stuff on physical media or keep it on your streaming service. This just deleting content is completely idiotic. — DH (@TheAceGambit) July 5, 2023