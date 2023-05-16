Disney Junior, the original show, a magical family adventure

This June 11 and 12, Disney Junior, the original show, arrives in Cali live to experience a magical family adventure with favorite Disney Junior characters in a playful show for the little ones to sing, dance and solve mysteries.

Live Disney Junior invites us to play, have fun, sing and dance. It is a show that is thought entirely as a game where the public is a participant and not just a spectator.

It features some of Disney JR’s favorite characters on stage: Mickey & Minnie, Vampirina, Doc McStuffins, Princess Sofia, the Opa Popa Dupa (with the participation of Leonordo, Monhaha and Flower Power) and Doris & Francis from Ristorantino, thus integrating many artistic disciplines on the same stage.

Families will be invited to play a “haunted quest” where, each time the quest begins, somewhere a magical wind blows, erasing all roads from all maps and making travelers lose their way.

This gives the initial kick so that all the characters find themselves in a magical forest, and they have to find some special objects that will make it possible for that enchanted wind to rewrite the paths that were erased at the beginning and thus, each one can return to their home.

The show has the most popular songs of the aforementioned characters, and they will take us through the story. The dancers, the choreography, the music, the visuals, the lights and a high-level staging will provide the ideal framework for this show to be fantastic from start to finish.

Live Disney Junior, produced by 929 Producciones, MP, Ozono Producciones and TycoonGou presents a staging with scenographic projections where the public can enjoy a very fun experience together with the characters and the repertoire of songs that everyone knows.

The show opens at the Calima Theater on Sunday 11 and on Monday June 12 at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are already available at the theater box office.n 929producciones.co

Comments