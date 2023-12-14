Home » “Displaced by the State”: Fátima Ortiz
“Displaced by the State”: Fátima Ortiz

This Wednesday on the Platform program, lawyer Fátima Ortiz spoke about people displaced from their homes due to the different projects carried out by the current Government.

“With the Pacific Train project, the local inhabitants were worried since they arrived to measure because they were told not to build and that they would be evicted,” the lawyer mentioned.

Likewise, she referred to the Surf City 2 project, a project that President Nayib Bukele announced in the east of the country, specifically at kilometer 12.7 of the highway between El Cuco beach and Punta Mango in Usulután, where according to the lawyer it has been forced 98 people from the area to donate the development space.

“The transformed city of El Mozote, a project that came to light not by the Government, the property owners have spoken with journalists to make visible the situation that is occurring… The El Mozote massacre represents a crime against humanity, a massacre more great thing in Latin America in 1980, a topic that has to be remembered forever,” said Ortiz.

Finally, he indicated that there are public deeds and records in the National Registration Center, which confirm that many of the displaced people have been owners of those lands for years.

