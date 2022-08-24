Original title: Displaying a number of cutting-edge scientific and technological achievements, the “Chinese Academy of Sciences” Corps debuted at the 2022 Chongqing Smart Expo

Cover reporter Luo Tianyi

On August 22, the 2022 China International Smart Industry Expo (hereinafter referred to as the Smart Expo) with the annual theme of “Smart City” officially opened at the Chongqing International Expo Center. This year’s Smart Expo continues the theme of “Intelligence: Empowering the Economy and Adding Color to Life”, focusing on the annual theme of “Smart City”.

This year’s Smart Expo has a Chinese Academy of Sciences exhibition area with a total of 800 square meters. The whole is based on the blue of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The center of the exhibition area is designed with concentric circles to reflect the combat style of the “organization” and “group army” of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The exhibition area displays exhibits from the University of Science and Technology of China, the Institute of High Energy Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Space Center of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Institute of Deep Sea Science and Engineering of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the Shenyang Institute of Automation, Chinese Academy of Sciences (the exhibits of the above units are all provided by the Documentation and Information Center of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. ), the Institute of Aerospace Information Innovation of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chongqing Institute of Green and Intelligent Technology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and other units, covering aerospace, deep-sea exploration, quantum computing, ecological environment, biomedical, artificial intelligence and other fields.

“Jiuzhang-2” quantum computer, “Huiyan” satellite, “Shijian-10” satellite, “Deep Sea Warrior” manned submersible, “Haidou-1” full-sea deep autonomous remote control submersible, GEOVIS+ smart agricultural management system A number of cutting-edge scientific and technological achievements have been unveiled one by one.

Among them, as my country’s first microgravity scientific experimental satellite, “Practice No. 10” is called a “mobile laboratory”. It uses the microgravity (weightlessness) environment created by the satellite during space flight, and is specially used for microgravity science and space. For cutting-edge research in life sciences and other fields, its return capsule can bring the experimental results in space back to the ground. It is the only returnable satellite among the first batch of scientific experimental satellites of the space science pilot project, and it is also the satellite that carries the most space experimental projects in a single time. my country’s scientific research team successfully built a quantum computing prototype “Nine Chapters” with 76 photons, making my country the second country in the world to achieve “quantum superiority” and firmly establishing my country’s leading position in the field of international quantum computing research. This time, the 113-photon “Nine Chapter No. 2” is on display. The processing speed of “Gaussian Bose sampling” is 1024 times faster than that of the current fastest supercomputer, and it is 10 orders of magnitude faster than the 76-photon Nine Chapter. During the exhibition, the exhibition area of ​​the Chinese Academy of Sciences will participate in special activities such as the live broadcast of popular science organized by Chongqing, demonstrating the style and style of the main force of the national strategic scientific and technological force.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: