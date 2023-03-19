A previously unknown perpetrator got into a fight with the 31-year-old at the fair on Saturday evening, according to the police and prosecutors. The perpetrator is said to have stabbed his opponent with a knife. Despite immediately initiated resuscitation measures, he died on the spot from his injuries.

suspect on the run

According to previous knowledge, the two men had met by chance on the send. The perpetrator was also traveling with a male escort. After the incident, both fled, a police spokesman said early Sunday morning. The search for the suspect continued.