A previously unknown perpetrator got into a fight with the 31-year-old at the fair on Saturday evening, according to the police and prosecutors. The perpetrator is said to have stabbed his opponent with a knife. Despite immediately initiated resuscitation measures, he died on the spot from his injuries.
suspect on the run
According to previous knowledge, the two men had met by chance on the send. The perpetrator was also traveling with a male escort. After the incident, both fled, a police spokesman said early Sunday morning. The search for the suspect continued.
The Send in Münster takes place three times a year on the festival site on the Schlossplatz. The folk festival attracts “Jup to a million visitors every year” the city announced on its website. . This year’s Spring Show ends this Sunday.