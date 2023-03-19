Home News Dispute at the carousel: 31-year-old stabbed at a folk festival in Münster – Westphalia-Lippe – news
News

Dispute at the carousel: 31-year-old stabbed at a folk festival in Münster – Westphalia-Lippe – news

by admin
Dispute at the carousel: 31-year-old stabbed at a folk festival in Münster – Westphalia-Lippe – news

A previously unknown perpetrator got into a fight with the 31-year-old at the fair on Saturday evening, according to the police and prosecutors. The perpetrator is said to have stabbed his opponent with a knife. Despite immediately initiated resuscitation measures, he died on the spot from his injuries.

suspect on the run

According to previous knowledge, the two men had met by chance on the send. The perpetrator was also traveling with a male escort. After the incident, both fled, a police spokesman said early Sunday morning. The search for the suspect continued.

The Send in Münster takes place three times a year on the festival site on the Schlossplatz. The folk festival attracts “Jup to a million visitors every year” the city announced on its website. . This year’s Spring Show ends this Sunday.

See also  Cali obtains designation as a Smart Tourist Destination

You may also like

Korea Customs Service omitted post-management of ultrapure water...

The orange bus and the rural area

Promoting Agricultural Modernization and Building an Agricultural Powerful...

Buga Expectation, Mannheim School Support for earthquake victims,...

Condemnation for Mauritania receiving a separatist official

Santa Marta Sostenible and Salva tu Río, carried...

Fatal accident near Göttingen: mother and son die...

Moroccan Sports Journalists organizes a sports event in...

How to claim your motorcycle that was stolen...

Test Rotolight Neo 3 – Ingenious photo/video LED...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy