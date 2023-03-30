Home News Dispute in Ilmkreis ended: district council decides on high school in Stadtilm
News

Dispute in Ilmkreis ended: district council decides on high school in Stadtilm

by admin
Dispute in Ilmkreis ended: district council decides on high school in Stadtilm

Pupils can also take their Abitur in Stadtilm in the future. At its meeting on Wednesday evening in Arnstadt, the district council of the Ilmkreis decided to adapt the school network and to allow a high school at the Stadtilm community school (TSG). The decision was narrow with 19 to 18 votes.

A topic of discussion for years

District Administrator Petra Enders (pl) and the school committee had positioned themselves against the plans – as did a parent group from Ilmenau. They fear that space and staff would not be sufficient. The comprehensive school could also attract many pupils that other grammar schools would then lack. This has negative consequences for other schools in the district and causes competition for teachers.

Budget approved for 2023

With numerous abstentions, the district council of the Ilm district also approved the budget for the current year on Wednesday evening. This was announced by district treasurer Christian Theodor on Facebook. According to information from the “free wordHowever, numerous district council members abstained from the vote. According to this, 22 voted yes, 17 members abstained.

See also  Healthcare employees, unions divided on overtime: CISL and UIL sign, not CGIL

You may also like

Schulstraße 5 in Eppershausen: first refugees – then...

Punjab, KP Election Postponement Case: Supreme Court Larger...

Sex at Easter, is it a sin? Myths...

A significant reduction in the prices of petroleum...

The U-20 World Cup will no longer be...

Keep this Hangzhou bus travel guide during the...

The spirit of parliamentary democracy has come alive...

An adult over the age of 94 would...

Volkswagen rejects agreement on slave labor in Brazil...

Iván Monagas assumes this Thursday the regional direction...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy