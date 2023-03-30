Pupils can also take their Abitur in Stadtilm in the future. At its meeting on Wednesday evening in Arnstadt, the district council of the Ilmkreis decided to adapt the school network and to allow a high school at the Stadtilm community school (TSG). The decision was narrow with 19 to 18 votes.

A topic of discussion for years

District Administrator Petra Enders (pl) and the school committee had positioned themselves against the plans – as did a parent group from Ilmenau. They fear that space and staff would not be sufficient. The comprehensive school could also attract many pupils that other grammar schools would then lack. This has negative consequences for other schools in the district and causes competition for teachers.

Budget approved for 2023