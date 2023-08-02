Dispute over photo costs: CSU statement about Scholz expenses is wrong

Since Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) took office in 2018, the Bavarian State Chancellery’s expenses for photographers have multiplied every year. In 2022 alone, 178,618 euros were spent on fees from freelance photographers. This caused criticism in the Bavarian SPD. The state chancellery in Munich does not want to let this sit on its own – and for its part referred to high expenses in Berlin.

CSU statement about Scholz’s photo costs in the fact check

Claim: “According to media reports, Chancellor Olaf Scholz spent more than 500,000 euros on photos last year alone,” claims Head of State Florian Herrmann (CSU).

Rating: Wrong. The numbers can hardly be compared.

Facts: The Federal Press Office (BPA) spent a good 510,764 euros on photo orders in 2022, as can be seen from the Federal Government’s response to an AfD request in January. However, the costs do not only relate to pictures of Scholz for appointments at home or abroad.

The BPA pointed out to the German Press Agency on Wednesday that the photo budget also covers appointments by Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at home and abroad. The total also includes photos taken at the BPA’s own events or appointments by the federal government – for example cabinet meetings or government consultations.

It is therefore difficult to make a comparison with the photo costs in Bavaria. Public appointments by Ministers of State Florian Herrmann (Head of State Chancellery) and Melanie Huml (Europe), who are based in the State Chancellery, are also included in the Free State, as are cabinet meetings. But the total costs of the Federal Press Office include the Federal President, among other things, another constitutional body.