Disputes continue over “invisible borders” between gangs in eastern Cali

The dangerous violent scenarios in which young people from eastern Cali have been involved are becoming more and more common in our city.

On this occasion, there was a confrontation between two groups of young people in the Manuela Beltrán neighborhood, located in commune 14, eastern Cali.

The fight, according to a preliminary version, began around 10:30 pm, when presumed members of two gangs in this sector clashed, using clubs and stones.

This scenario fills the citizens of this sector of the capital of the Valley with fear and panic, who prefer to stay at home to avoid being attacked by these young people and their strange disputes.

Confrontations that, according to investigations by the authorities of the capital of Valle del Cauca, suppose that they are being initiated by the so-called invisible borders.

This situation has become a complex aspect for the Metropolitan Police of Cali and fearful among the inhabitants of the area, as it has become a fairly common aspect in this sector.

It should be noted that a few months ago, due to a similar scenario, the police major, Carlos Andrés Mora Cerón, in charge of the security of commune 14, assured that this area has 21 quadrants of the institution, due to its complexity.

The uniformed man explained that, like Commune 13, in this area there is also the problem of incomplete settlements, which end up generating insecurity in the sector.

Regarding the situation of gangs and invisible borders, he indicated that “There is indifference to this issue, citizens do not report it, they got used to living with the problem nearby, they are afraid to make these cases known to the authorities. We need data to start an investigation and individualize and prosecute these people.”

