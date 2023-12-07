Home » Disruption at the locks continues due to strike action by dissatisfied staff
Disruption at the locks continues due to strike action by dissatisfied staff

© BFM

There will also be disruption at the locks on Thursday due to strike action by dissatisfied staff. This is what De Vlaamse Waterweg, the agency that manages the waterways in Flanders, says.

Source: BELGA

Today at 08:27

There has been disruption at the locks almost all week. The reason is a conflict over the reform of the civil servant statute. Ultimately, the Christian union and Flemish Minister of the Interior and Administrative Affairs Gwendolyn Rutten (Open Vld) reached an agreement, but the other unions do not agree and continue to campaign.

That is also the case on Thursday. The actions will continue, according to De Vlaamse Waterweg. The Wijnegem lock on the Albert Canal, among other things, is closed again after it was reopened on Wednesday evening. The Evergem lock is operational.

According to the agency, the economic impact for skippers and companies that have to be supplied by water is “hugely large”.

