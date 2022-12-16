[The Epoch Times, December 15, 2022]Recently, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s position in Saudi Arabia aroused dissatisfaction among the Iranian people and the government. Iranian President Rahim told the recently visiting Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua that he seriously demanded that China do this. Compensation to Iran.

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs website published an article on Tuesday (13th) that in order to develop relations between the two countries, Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua led an economic and trade delegation to Iran on Monday (12th) and went to Pasteur Street to pay a visit to Iranian President Rahid.

During this meeting, Leahy told Hu Chunhua, “Some of the positions put forward by the Chinese (CCP) President during his recent visit to the region (Saudi Arabia) caused dissatisfaction and complaints from the Iranian people and the government, and Iran seriously demanded compensation from China.”

Xi Jinping paid a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia from December 7 to 9 and attended the Cooperation and Development Summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The statement stated that it supports the initiative and efforts of the UAE to conduct bilateral negotiations to peacefully resolve the issues of Greater Tunbu, Lesser Tunbu and Abu Musa Island in accordance with international law.

In addition, the statement referred to Iran’s nuclear program and its activities in the Middle East.

Xi Jinping’s move sparked anger in Iran. Iranian diplomat Konani summoned the Chinese ambassador to Iran on December 10 to express dissatisfaction with China regarding the above-mentioned joint statement involving the three disputed islands between the UAE and Iran.

In his statement on the 11th, Konani mentioned the three Persian Gulf islands, Abu Musa, Greater Tonb and Little Tonb, which are controlled by Iran and have sovereignty disputes with the United Arab Emirates, emphasizing that these three Iranian islands “have never and will never be object of negotiation with any other country”.

On the 12th, Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua visited Iran and conveyed Xi Jinping’s greetings to Iranian President Lacey, insisting that “China always respects the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and supports Iran’s efforts to ensure its basic interests.” “.

Current affairs commentator Zhou Xiaohui wrote in The Epoch Times that this should be a reassurance given by the highest level in Beijing to Iran’s top level through Hu Chunhua, that is, Sino-Iranian relations will not change because of the agreement between the CCP and Saudi Arabia and the Arab countries, and the CCP will continue to maintain Support Iran.

“I don’t know how the Arab countries will feel when they see the CCP playing with diplomatic relations in this way. Could it be that the statements made by Beijing and the Arab countries are false?” he said.

Zhou Xiaohui said, “Hu Chunhua’s trip is only to appease Iran verbally, it will not work, and a certain price must be paid to appease Iran’s anger.”

During this trip, Hu Chunhua also reported to Iranian President Lacey the results of his previous meetings with Iranian officials and the tens of billions of dollars of joint investment actions, as well as the development of cooperation between the two sides in economy, industry, energy, transit, finance and banking.

Zhou Xiaohui said that Iran is satisfied, but the CCP’s another large-scale currency dump once again proves that the so-called “people first” is a complete lie. The Chinese people can’t see a doctor, can’t afford a house, and the food and clothing of tens of millions of people have not been solved. Li Keqiang said in 2020 that there are about 600 million people with low and middle incomes and below in China, with an average monthly income of about 1,000 yuan.

Responsible Editor: Sun Yun#