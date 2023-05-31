Dissidents incinerate humanitarian demining truck in Baraya

A vehicle that transported a group of soldiers who carried out humanitarian demining work was set on fire by presumed dissidents of the Farc who entered the rural area of ​​the municipality of Baraya, in the north of Huila.

According to preliminary information and facts that are the subject of investigation, two non-commissioned officers and 16 soldiers from the Humanitarian Demining Engineers Battalion No. 5 who were going in an official vehicle to carry out humanitarian demining tasks in the village of Río Blanco in the municipality of Baraya , Huila, armed subjects, under threats and violently, stopped the vehicle and made the military personnel descend.

The armed subjects destroyed the turbo and also took radios and other military-related equipment, including detectors. It is worth mentioning that uniformed people are safe. This occurs in the north of Huila where the growth of illegal organizations is denounced.

In this regard, the Humanitarian Demining Engineers Command declared: “This is a clear terrorist action that violates human rights and the provisions of international humanitarian law. This attack would have been perpetrated by the GAOR structure Darío Gutiérrez that offends in this region of the country, and its criminal actions not only endanger the life and integrity of the population and the deminers, but could interrupt the continuity of demining operations humanitarian”.

“The National Army categorically rejects this terrorist action and the respective complaints will be filed with the competent authorities.” concludes the statement issued officially by the Army. Finally, military units that in the department have already deployed operations with the purpose of guaranteeing the safety of the residents and identifying and capturing those responsible for the terrorist act.