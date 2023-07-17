Dissidents tried to extort 30 people in Vegalarga

Using pamphlets and intimidating calls, they tried to demand extortion payments from merchants, businessmen, and farmers. The Army and the Police acted thus avoiding the payment of approximately $200 million.

Thanks to intelligence work and citizen collaboration through the Civic Participation Network, the Army’s Ninth Brigade, the Huila Military Gaula and the Police Gaula managed to neutralize the criminal plans of the Darío Gutiérrez front of the illegal armed structure Jorge Briceño, avoiding the payment of more than 200 million pesos in extortion fees.

According to investigations, this residual organized armed group had summoned approximately 30 people, including businessmen, merchants, farmers and other sectors, at the school in the village of Santa Librada in the village of Vegalarga in Neiva. Using pamphlets and intimidating calls, they tried to demand extortion payments to strengthen their illicit finances.

The information received through the free line 147 and the enabled cell numbers allowed the planning and execution of an anti-extortion operation. This included patrols in the area, constant communication between security agencies and the installation of strategic checkpoints.

During the development of the operation, the mobilization of people was detected who, when questioned about their presence in the area, could not give a clear answer and showed signs of fear. Thanks to prevention and persuasion efforts, it was possible to prevent these people from reaching the place where they had been summoned by the extortionists.

According to the intelligence collected, the illegal armed structure had the objective of collecting approximately 200 million pesos. These funds would be destined to the acquisition of weapons, logistic material and the execution of attacks against the Public Force and the civilian population.

The Army’s 9th Brigade continues to work closely with the community to combat crime and ensure the safety and well-being of the region.

