Home » Dissidents tried to extort 30 people in Vegalarga
News

Dissidents tried to extort 30 people in Vegalarga

by admin
Dissidents tried to extort 30 people in Vegalarga

Using pamphlets and intimidating calls, they tried to demand extortion payments from merchants, businessmen, and farmers. The Army and the Police acted thus avoiding the payment of approximately $200 million.

Thanks to intelligence work and citizen collaboration through the Civic Participation Network, the Army’s Ninth Brigade, the Huila Military Gaula and the Police Gaula managed to neutralize the criminal plans of the Darío Gutiérrez front of the illegal armed structure Jorge Briceño, avoiding the payment of more than 200 million pesos in extortion fees.

According to investigations, this residual organized armed group had summoned approximately 30 people, including businessmen, merchants, farmers and other sectors, at the school in the village of Santa Librada in the village of Vegalarga in Neiva. Using pamphlets and intimidating calls, they tried to demand extortion payments to strengthen their illicit finances.

The information received through the free line 147 and the enabled cell numbers allowed the planning and execution of an anti-extortion operation. This included patrols in the area, constant communication between security agencies and the installation of strategic checkpoints.

It may interest you: Captured in Neiva for attempted murder

During the development of the operation, the mobilization of people was detected who, when questioned about their presence in the area, could not give a clear answer and showed signs of fear. Thanks to prevention and persuasion efforts, it was possible to prevent these people from reaching the place where they had been summoned by the extortionists.

According to the intelligence collected, the illegal armed structure had the objective of collecting approximately 200 million pesos. These funds would be destined to the acquisition of weapons, logistic material and the execution of attacks against the Public Force and the civilian population.

See also  How the state guarantee will work for young people who buy a house

The Army’s 9th Brigade continues to work closely with the community to combat crime and ensure the safety and well-being of the region.

You may also like

itineraries of one, two or three days —...

the provisional electoral lists to be consulted from...

Spacious and comfortable apartment for sale – news

ViVi il Verde 2023, the Call to join...

Chunshuitang French fries 105 yuan She was surprised...

Hot Topics in the United States: China’s Monitoring...

Van driver died in an avalanche on the...

Municipality of Naples – Let’s rebuild it! Fundraising...

Oil prices rose amid expectations of a decline...

Still Haven’t Received Your Stimulus Check? Here’s How...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy