I was a child when I experienced a great disappointment that would make me ponder for days on end about the complex nature of morality, good and evil.

The not-so-childish meditation in which I immersed myself at that time arose as a result of a film in which the good guys –in that fable, some policemen- were really the bad guys.

I confess that until the day of that imaginary televised revelation, my innocent brain always operated in a strict dichotomy that consisted of dividing the world into two absolutes: the good and the bad. A binary vision in every sense of the word!

Despite the fact that many years have passed since that revelation and that I can already see the gray hairs of a presumed wisdom adorning my temples; Knowing with certainty that evil is something inherent to human nature still produces in me what shrinks call “cognitive dissonances”… But how on earth can we not experience disappointment and discomfort when we discover that individuals we believed to be upright, honest and blameless are an example? of what they themselves condemned?

These philosophical lines have to do with the recent revelations and complaints about harmful money in a political campaign of a candidate in whom I came to believe and in whom, by virtue of that, I placed my trust with my vote.

It is quite disappointing to discover the hidden evil in those we trust, mischief becomes much more poignant in these circumstances as they reveal their true and dark nature while those who always show themselves as evil never deceive us.

