Julian Andres Santa
On a cold and rainy night, where nothing came of Deportivo Pereira, the Matecañas added another defeat in the championship, this time at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas against Atlético Nacional by a score of 0-2. The Antioqueños won it with scores from Jarlan Barrera and Jefferson Duque and thus assumed the league lead with 16 points.
Bad present redjiamarillo
With this loss, the Risaraldenses not only reached their second defeat in a row, but also accumulated three games without winning, after drawing with Tolima and losing to Águilas Doradas and Nacional.
top national
The green paisas were superior in the Perla del Otún and they won it well, showing a practical game, constantly pressing the exit of the Pereiran defense and taking advantage of their experienced players on the attack front, while in Pereira it continues to be reflected that there is a lack of companion at the level of Arley Rodríguez, who tried all night and even looked desperate and anguished.
Mier, important in the goal
Both Kevin Mier and Aldair Quintana were important in the goals to prevent more goals, despite the red and yellow defeat. On the sides of the visiting goalkeeper, he was demanded on a few occasions but when they looked for him, he showed security and hierarchy.
Now comes the classic
Deportivo Pereira will have a week to prepare their next date, on Saturday, March 25 at 2 in the afternoon against Once Caldas in the coffee classic that will be played at the Palogrande stadium in Manizales.
Synthesis
PEREIRA
Aldair Quintana
diego hernandez
Geisson Perea
Carlos Ramirez
Johnny Vasquez
Yilmar Velasquez
Eber Moreno
John Bocanegra
Jimer Fory
arley rodriguez
Kener Valencia
DT: Alejandro Restrepo
Changes: Bocanegra left, Kevin Aladesanmi entered. Yílmar Velásquez left, Maicol Medina entered. Eber Moreno left, Kevin Palacios entered.
NATIONAL
Kevin Mier
andres roman
Cristian castro
Christian Zapata
Danobis Banguero
sebastian gomez
Nelson Deossa
john solis
Jarlan Barrera
Cores
Jefferson Duque
DT: Paulo Autuori