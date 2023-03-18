Julian Andres Santa

On a cold and rainy night, where nothing came of Deportivo Pereira, the Matecañas added another defeat in the championship, this time at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas against Atlético Nacional by a score of 0-2. The Antioqueños won it with scores from Jarlan Barrera and Jefferson Duque and thus assumed the league lead with 16 points.

Bad present redjiamarillo

With this loss, the Risaraldenses not only reached their second defeat in a row, but also accumulated three games without winning, after drawing with Tolima and losing to Águilas Doradas and Nacional.

top national

The green paisas were superior in the Perla del Otún and they won it well, showing a practical game, constantly pressing the exit of the Pereiran defense and taking advantage of their experienced players on the attack front, while in Pereira it continues to be reflected that there is a lack of companion at the level of Arley Rodríguez, who tried all night and even looked desperate and anguished.

Mier, important in the goal

Both Kevin Mier and Aldair Quintana were important in the goals to prevent more goals, despite the red and yellow defeat. On the sides of the visiting goalkeeper, he was demanded on a few occasions but when they looked for him, he showed security and hierarchy.

Now comes the classic

Deportivo Pereira will have a week to prepare their next date, on Saturday, March 25 at 2 in the afternoon against Once Caldas in the coffee classic that will be played at the Palogrande stadium in Manizales.

Synthesis

PEREIRA

Aldair Quintana

diego hernandez

Geisson Perea

Carlos Ramirez

Johnny Vasquez

Yilmar Velasquez

Eber Moreno

John Bocanegra

Jimer Fory

arley rodriguez

Kener Valencia

DT: Alejandro Restrepo

Changes: Bocanegra left, Kevin Aladesanmi entered. Yílmar Velásquez left, Maicol Medina entered. Eber Moreno left, Kevin Palacios entered.

NATIONAL

Kevin Mier

andres roman

Cristian castro

Christian Zapata

Danobis Banguero

sebastian gomez

Nelson Deossa

john solis

Jarlan Barrera

Cores

Jefferson Duque

DT: Paulo Autuori