Distressing moments were experienced in a shopping center in Cali, find out what happened here

In a renowned shopping center in the northern sector of Cali, there was a tense episode that culminated in the arrest of an individual who caused alarm by intimidating three employees with a sharp weapon.

Thanks to the action of the units of the National Quadrant Community Surveillance Model, attached to the La Flora Police Station, it was possible to ensure the life and integrity of the women involved, transferring the subject to a hospital under custody.

According to witnesses, the man, identified as a street dweller, aggressively broke into the kitchen of a restaurant located in the Centenario Shopping Center.

This behavior was apparently seeking refuge after committing a theft on the Boulevard and being persecuted by the community, generating moments of anguish among those present.

A tragic outcome was avoided

Over the course of approximately five minutes, the individual held the employees hostage, causing panic and causing visible damage to the establishment’s kitchen.

Both the community and the authorities, present on the outskirts, tried to intervene to arrest the man.

Finally, the capture materialized thanks to the intervention of the National Police, thus avoiding a tragic outcome.

Upon leaving the place with the individual in custody, the community expressed its frustration and, in an attempted lynching, the authorities intervened to protect the detainee.

This incident highlights the critical situation of insecurity that merchants in the area face daily, generating concern about the impunity with which problematic individuals act, affecting coexistence and driving away tourists.

Comments

