Distribute what is among the people fairly

Yemenat

Abdul Wahab Al Sharafi

Depriving employees, especially teachers, of their salaries is unacceptable and unjustified

* Payment of salaries and full dues of officials

* Expenses that cannot be provided on the employees’ livelihood

* Massive exchanges for the purposes and events of a group

* The spread of massive corruption, including what is grazing

* Intrusion of the influential on public interests

.. We no longer have the same argument about that you are responsible for the salaries of those working under your authority, and I said we accept the argument that you are not responsible, and that does not excuse you from being paid to everyone within the existing limits. As for confronting the demands of the disadvantaged by grinning their fangs, and confronting the foolishness of many in disposing of public money and public interests with disregard and concealment, this is a dysfunctional equation. It is a dangerous equation because it is an equation (sustenance), education, housing, and treatment, which is a necessity for life, and the imbalance of this equation must lead to a bad consequence.

The consequence here is what the authority suspects of strikes and disturbances, which I see as easy, because the worst is what the imbalance of this equation inherits from the homelessness of families, dropouts from education, the disintegration of families, the growth of crime, and the spread of moral corruption.

.. The situation is what the Sanaani proverb expresses (people in this world and people in the world).. and this is not correct, neither legally nor Sharia nor logic nor reason nor morals. And if you see that you are not responsible for the salaries of employees and teachers in the forefront of them, then you are responsible and responsible and responsible for what is available to be distributed among people fairly.