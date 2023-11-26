Online message – Friday, November 24th, 2023

Income tax | Distribution of global contributions 2024 (BMF)

The BMF has announced the distribution criteria for the distribution of a uniform social security contribution (global contribution) for the 2024 assessment period (BMF, letter dated November 24, 2023 – IV C 3 – S 2221/20/10002 :005).

The BMF further explains this:

A corresponding distribution must also be made with regard to pension expenses when the employer issues electronic payroll tax certificates and special payroll tax certificates for the calendar year 2024 (see section I paragraph 13 letter a of the BMF letter of September 9, 2019, which is relevant for calendar years from 2020, BStBl I page 911 in conjunction with the announcement of September 8, 2023, BStBl I page 1653).

The tables are to be used for the 2024 assessment period. They apply for the entire assessment period.

The distribution of global contributions paid to social security institutions in countries outside Europe must be carried out according to the circumstances of the individual case. The same applies to the United Kingdom. Information on the distribution of global contributions there has no longer been available since January 2020.

