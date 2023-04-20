Distribution of Ramadan ration kits worth 13 lakh rupees to 1000 deserving families by Muslim Welfare Trust Tandoor.

Among 1000 deserving families by Muslim Welfare Trust Tandoor

13 lakhs Distribution of Ramadan ration kits containing various items worth Rs

DSP, Sadr Muslim Welfare Association and others participated in the event

Waqarabad/Tandoor: 19 / April (sahrnews.com)

Muslim Welfare Trust Tandoor MWT# On behalf of Waqarabad District at Tandoor Town, Station Road at its office 1,000 In deserving Muslim families 12 lakh 86 thousand rupees The distribution of financial Ramadan ration kits was carried out. In this event, DSP Tandoor G. Shekhar Gaur, President Muslim Welfare Association Tandoor Syed Kamal Athar, President Al Momin Trust Tandoor and member of the municipality Muhammad Mukhtar Ahmed Naz, Secretary Muslim Welfare Trust Muhammad Basit. Ali (Royal Medical), officials of the trust, Dr. Muhammad Zia, assistant member of the municipality, Abdul Qavi, Abdul Aziz, Nazir Ahmed, Muhammad Asad Ali, distributed these ration kits.

On this occasion, the special guests of the event, DSPG Shekhar Gaur and President Muslim Welfare Association Syed Kamal Athar, on behalf of the Muslim Welfare Trust Tandoor, have been distributing quality and high quality rations to deserving Muslim families in the month of Ramadan. Praising the distribution of food items, he said that the religion of Islam has recommended to help humanity, especially the poor and the distressed. They bring great relief on the occasion of Eid so that they too can celebrate the joys of Eid.

He said that the Muslim Welfare Trust not only distributes ration kits in the month of Ramadan for the past several years, but the trust is always busy helping the deserving in various ways. He suggested that the Muslim Welfare Trust in Expand your selfless services by continuing the welfare works. DSP and President Muslim Welfare Association said that in the current period, youth, organizations and important persons are coming forward for such good works at different places and local level as well. There is an urgent need to come.

Secretary Muslim Welfare Trust Muhammad Basit Ali said that these Ramadan kits include standard and high quality rice, wheat flour, toor dal, edible oil, milk, beans, sugar, nuts, dalda, chili powder and other essential items. Ramadan ration kit price 1,650 It is Rs.

He said that all Tandoor on behalf of the trustees of the trust 36 After the survey in local constituencies 600 Deserving Muslim families and communities of Kundinli, Rigandi, Mumbaipur, Aarki Cherla 200 After conducting a survey of the deserving and poor Muslim families, the distribution of these Ramadan kits has been implemented. While these Ramadan ration kits are being delivered to the houses of the above-mentioned beneficiaries by the Muslim Welfare Trust. Also, on behalf of the Muslim Welfare Trust, make a token of five kilos of wheat flour 200 Packets were also distributed.

It will not be unnecessary to mention here that the Muslim Welfare Trust, established by a few troubled youths, 14 The distribution of Ramadhan Kits has been going on since last year 2020-21 During the corona epidemic, food kits were delivered to the homes of the beneficiaries as well as Ramadan kits during the month of Ramadan. Apart from this, the Muslim Welfare Trust also provided interest-free banks, ambulance services, monthly stipends, educational stipends, political Clinics and other services are also appreciated.

