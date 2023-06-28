District addresses the calamity due to lack of water

The ‘Ruta del Agua’ runs through the different sectors of the District supplying the liquid to the community that suffers from shortages.

The drinking water crisis in Santa Marta has been a constant problem in the last few months, affecting thousands of homes in different neighborhoods of the city. Faced with this situation, Mayor Virna Johnson continues with the implementation of the ‘Ruta del Agua’, a program aimed at supplying liquid to homes where the service is not reaching.

The ‘Ruta del Agua’ has been key to addressing the public calamity that occurs in the District. Thanks to this initiative, the Affected households can meet their daily needswhich has significantly improved people’s quality of life.

“Los Almendros is a large neighborhood where we all need to supply ourselves with water, but thanks to the mayor Virna Johnson and this effort, we can give some solvency to the need that the community has. This is an excellent job that the mayoress of Santa Marta is doing, and I thank her for this service,” he said. Avelis Chiquillo, leader of this sector.

The ‘Ruta del Agua’ has been a solution to address the public calamity that occurs in the District.

In addition, Yunexis Suárez, inhabitant of this same neighborhood, highlighted the work carried out by the mayoress in the communities. “Water is not arriving, many times it arrives once every 15 days and one runs out of water, one remains that has to connect motor pumps. It is always a help that our pools are filling up. I would like to thank Mayor Virna Johnson for this service that she is currently providing,” she stated.

The district administration continues to work to improve the quality of life of citizens affected by the lack of drinking water and is committed to continue implementing effective solutions to address this problem.

