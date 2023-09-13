District administration will begin intervention at the El Carmen school

Mayor Virna Johnson assures that she has not been notified of the contempt sanction by the court in which the guardianship action filed by Edward Orozco as District Ombudsman of Santa Marta is pending.

The district administration, in head of Mayor Virna JohnsonHas made several technical visits in order to carry out a diagnosis for the improvement of the infrastructure from the El Carmen District Educational Institution. Likewise, the district president prioritized resources for the contract in progress to improve different educational institutions in the city.

The Infrastructure Management prepared a report on the start of work that will be presented before the judged to complement the answer previously presented by the District Legal Directorate.

This report will integrate the defense of the territorial entity and is added to the supports sent to the court where the actions carried out by the District are demonstrated in order to fully comply with what was ordered. Today, The court has not notified a response to our request for non-application of the penalty for contempt.

Likewise, jurisprudence has indicated that contempt, its purpose is to demonstrate the obviously unjustified non-compliance to the order of a judge, in relation to what he has ordered in the respective sentence where the fundamental rights are protected; Therefore, it is necessary to keep in mind that the ultimate purpose of contempt is to ensure compliance with the guardianship ruling.

Thus, it is clear that all efforts have been implemented to advance the ordered actions in the shortest possible time.

The Governments of Change continue to comply with the Samariums with maintenance and repair works of educational institutions for the benefit of children and young people.

