District advances in preparation for Saber 11th Tests

The District administration implements Social Mobilization strategies and training for teachers and managers.

Significant results in the Strengthening of public education in the District of Santa Martareported Antonio Peralta Silverawhen delivering this portfolio, considering the actions that have been implemented in response to the guidelines of Mayor Virna Johnson.

In the balance of first semester of this year, the inclusion in the district budget stands out of the resources for the payment of the Saber 11 Tests° of 5 thousand students from the city; the strategies of the Social Mobilization for the Quality of Education, the free training in specializations and master’s degrees for 225 teachers and teaching directors and the definition in the next days of ethno-educators assigned to institutions with this modality.

It also highlights the recovery of 61 teachers to the District personnel plantwhich the Ministry of Education had suspended, and the linking, with its own budget, of 60 cleaners.

Secretary of Education, Antonio Peralta

He graduate highlighted the dialogue with trade union organizations and progress on the document in accordance with the teaching to continue improving education.

“I thank the mayoress Virna Johnson and the governor Carlos Caicedo for the confidence given to me by handing over the responsibility of the District Education Secretariat,” noted Antonio Peralta.

Finally, he stated that he will continue to fight for a better education and for the rights of students, educators, managers and administrators in the city of Santa Marta.

