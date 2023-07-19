Home » District authorities capture three people for disturbing public order
District authorities capture three people for disturbing public order

The District Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta, in coordination with the Metropolitan Police, has installed a Unified Command Post, PMU, in the SIES room, to take the necessary actions to guarantee order in the city, in the face of vandalism that occurred in the last 48 hours.

The commander of the Metropolitan Police, Colonel Yasid Montaño, announced the capture of three people who would be related to these events and to the promotion of disturbance of public order.

“Three raids were carried out with the important capture of subjects who tried to destabilize the tranquility of the samaria, firearms and 4 kilos of cocaine hydrochloride were seized,” the officer explained.

For his part, the Secretary of Security, Bladimir Torres, stated that the work of monitoring by cameras, drones and intelligence work will allow the individualization of the people who caused havoc and are promoting these criminal acts in Santa Marta.

“These raids will continue, we have identified those that have generated anxiety in the city, we are going to persecute them to make them available to the Colombian justice system,” the official announced.

