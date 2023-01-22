This plaque was awarded for being the first Panamanian-flagged vessel to arrive in the city.

2023 has had a great boost for the economic reactivation of the tourism sector in the city, to date three cruise ships with tourists from all over the world have arrived. On this occasion, Santa Marta received 2,147 passengers from Germany, France, the Netherlands, Japan and Spain and 915 crew members aboard the MSC Poesía cruise, which arrived at 8:00 am this Friday and set sail at 6:00 pm

With the arrival of this Santa Marta cruise ship, the 2022-2023 cruise season continues, cruise passengers visited places such as City Tour, Quebrada Valencia, Taironaka, stays in hotels and private tour services.

MSC Poesía is an innovative cruise ship with an elegant style that blends traditional craftsmanship and creative design. It offers a world of comfort for tourists and crew in general. Plus, it provides a truly cruising experience. inspiring.

It is worth mentioning that in previous days the cruise ship arrived at the port of Santa Marta Evrimacon 246 passengers on board, who was in his season inaugural. This boat has spaces designed to cover the views of the entire natural environment, with glass walls flowing into the sea and an elegant decoration with all the comforts. It has dedicated personal attendants to the suite, to ensure a safe journey for passengers, has dinner reservations at Aqua until the organization of your excursions at destination.

Finally, the ciudad expect to receive the next January 30th the cruise Star Legend and close the 2022 – 2023 cruise season on January 31 with the arrival from the El Sirena cruise ship.