With the purpose of identifying and characterizing the cultural offer of Santa Marta for the design of promotion and training plans and programs to strengthen cultural and artistic activity in the District, the District Administration, through the Ministry of Culture, invites managers and cultural creators to be part of the data updating process.

In this way, members of sectors of the arts such as: music, theater, circus, dance, literature, plastic and visual arts, audiovisual arts, heritage, gastronomy and museums, are called to carry out the process in order to update the bank of data and take them into account for cultural activities and projects that relate them.

Yunia Palacios, Secretary of Culture.

Updating the data is essential, so that it is possible to work with it to promote programs that encourage the generation of new talents and promote the preservation of the cultural and artistic identity of the District, it will also be of great importance, taking into account that the Mayor’s Office is working on the formulation of the Public Policy on Culture of Santa Marta, to strengthen the scope and potential of cultural processes, expressions, practices and activities, and their impact on the well-being and sustainable human development of citizens and the territory .

Yunia Palacios, Secretary of Culture stated: “It is extremely important for us to identify them in order to make them participate in the programs, plans and projects that we develop. We will start the construction process of the Public Culture Policy and it is with you that we will build the necessary inputs for it”.

All cultural managers can fill out the form through the following link: https://forms.gle/6xz1kq9HJwcWYx117

The District Administration seeks to know the ideas and proposals of all and that contribute to Santa Marta becoming the cultural epicenter of the Caribbean region.