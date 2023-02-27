The Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta, through the Secretary of Education and Infrastructure Management, guarantees the necessary conditions for the development of academic activities in the district educational institution Lebanon venue 2 – Santa Cruz.

It is worth mentioning that this campus has enough equipment to carry out the classes, that is, with their desks, chairs, fans and boards. The infrastructure has the services of eelectricity and water energy, which is done through pumping with the use of the pool system.



The El Líbano School is fully adequate for the development of educational activities.

Likewise, the resources that will allow the delivery of elements such as laboratories, technology equipment, furniture for the library and administrative area, which will continue to improve the quality of the education.

In the same way, the Infrastructure Management carried out the cost study of the enclosure part, which was modified at the request of the parents of family for the welfare of the student population.



through the Secretariat of Multimodal and Sustainable Mobility The installation of mobility reducers was coordinated to guarantee the adequate transit of vehicles through the sector. With a commission of parents, the sites where the road elements were placed will be reviewed.

With the Health Secretary, the disinfections where the pigeons were located are constantly advanced, reducing their effect. This action will be performed permanently.

By request of the Ministry of Education, the Security and Coexistence portfolio, will intervene with police surveillance on the outskirts of the IEDduring the entry and exit of the students.

Starting this week, preschool children will receive their school feeding at headquarters 2 in Lebanon and primary school children, focused on the School Feeding Program, PAEthey will receive it in the location 1.

“These advances have been permanently reported to parents who are aware that there are still some disagreements, which are being addressed. Simultaneously, the governing body and teachers carrying out their activities in a normal way, with whom the approach is maintained in order to guarantee the development of classes and compliance with the school calendar, in this modern, spacious and comfortable venue, “he said. Antonio Peralta, secretary of education.

The District Administration, maintains dialogue with parents and has held various meetings to listen to and attend to student representatives. However, there are some people self-appointed as ‘spokesmen’, that promote and incentivize the cessation of school activities to harm minors, unaware that the headquarters is an adequate space for students to receive their classes.