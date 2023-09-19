District denies the existence of Excel documents and will forward them to the competent authorities*

According to the statement, the district administration does not assume responsibility for apocryphal documents prepared with clear intention to harm the name of the Mayor’s Office.

The district administrationse he pronounced through a statement to the public opinion in relation to the versions published by Semana magazine about the “existence of a documentary record “which would account for political quotas contracted by the Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta, we allow ourselves to inform:

1.- The district administration denies the existence of documents in Excel format referring to an alleged evaluation of “strategic work and social networks”; In compliance with the legal mandate, all official documents of the district administration bear the signature of the respective officials.

2.- The district administration does not assume responsibility for apocryphal documents prepared with clear intention to harm the good name of the Mayor’s Office and muddy the procedures that we transparently apply for the hiring of management support personnel.

3.- As the journalist note attributes to the district administration the authorship of documents in Excel format referring to an alleged evaluation of “strategic work and social networks”, we will forward it to the competent disciplinary and judicial authorities.

