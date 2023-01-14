Taganga, the Historic Center and the Public Market have been some of the points at which the strategy ‘Santa Marta, child protection bay’ has been reached, with which the District raises awareness for the prevention of commercial sexual exploitation of girls, children and adolescents, Escnna.

To date, these actions carried out by the Santa Marta District Tourism Institute, Indetur, have impacted more than 500 sensitized people, including tourism service providers, locals, and visitors, and thus become a destination that protects children.

This activity is carried out in conjunction with the Secretariat for Social Promotion, Inclusion and Equity through the Office for Children and Adolescents, the Children’s Cabinet, the Group for the Protection of Tourism and National Heritage of the Santa Marta Metropolitan Police and the Renacer Foundation.

