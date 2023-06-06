District Health Secretary reports 200 cases of dengue

By: Maximo Hernandez Castro.

Santa Marta is in a worrying situation due to the latest reported cases of dengue in this area of ​​the department of Magdalena. It is identified that this health problem has been presenting since previous years, it is located that in past seasons 217 cases were reportedthat is to say that the District has 17 fewer events.

In dialogue with EL INFORMADOR, the Secretary of District Health Jorge Bernal, expressed ” that in Santa Marta, due to the weather conditions and because we are in the tropics, we have an open risk condition for dengue. For this reason, we have defined three strategies; The first strategy is oriented towards health education, in which the population knows how the mosquito disease is transmitted and how the health of people is, in the second strategy, we are going to focus on fumigation, So with this we identify which are the neighborhoods where there is the greatest risk and where the most cases have occurred, and we focus the fumigation there; and the third strategy, would be an exercise that the IPS would be doing, is that if someone goes to the emergency department, we are finding there, that when there are signs of alarm from the people who have gone to the emergency room, 85% have ended up hospitalized and have been followed up, and those with dengue with severe symptoms, 100% have been confined in the care centers ”.expressed Bernal.

symptoms and infections

This disease is transmitted from an infected person to a healthy person through the mosquito bite. The infection can present different symptoms, such as moderate or high fever, severe headache, pain at the back of the eyes, muscle pain, joint pain, and rashes.

It must be taken into account that this disease can be fatal since it can evolve in the worst way when serious symptoms such as difficulty breathing, bleeding, or complications in the organs begin to appear.

It should be mentioned that the mosquito that spreads the virus reproduces in any artificial or natural container that contains water, which is why it is recommended to minimize the risk of reproduction of this species.

It should be noted that dengue care is ambulatory; however, the Director of Public Health of the District of Santa Marta recommends that “in the event that any symptoms occur, do not self-medicate and go to a health service provider institution that is authorized for care.”

